IU South Bend’s Center for a Sustainable Future & Civil Rights Heritage Center Present Seeing Systems: Peace, Justice and Sustainability

The IU South Bend Center for a Sustainable Future and Civil Rights Heritage Center will host Seeing Systems online via Zoom every Monday for six weeks, starting on September 14th running through October 19th .

The Centers are proud to bring Seeing Systems back to the public for the fifth time. Seeing Systems will weave complex principles such as peace, justice, and sustainability together into a coherent story. This six-week self-lead discussion course will help participants find pathways to make powerful change in their everyday lives.

As Seeing Systems participant Dave Oakes explains, This course introduces values that underlie, visions that spur, and practical actions we can take to achieve a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world.

This discussion forum is free to the public and students. More details about the event can be found on The Center for a Sustainable Future and Civil Rights Heritage Center’s social media pages.

Participants can register at: go.iu.edu/seeingsystems