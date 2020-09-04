IU South Bend enrollment sees increases in graduate students and diversity

Indiana University South Bend reports an increase in graduate students and diversity in its fall 2020 census count. The total number of students at IU South Bend is 4,942, exceeding its enrollment goal despite the challenges and uncertainty of today’s environment.

Under unprecedented circumstances, IU South Bend is serving our region and is undaunted in our commitment to diversity on campus, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. Our faculty and staff have worked hard to create relevant and rigorous learning experiences in safe online or on campus environments, and we’re excited to welcome our outstanding students this fall.

Enrollment of African American students in the incoming class increased 16 percent over last year, while continuing African American graduate students rose by 21 percent. Overall, the total African American student enrollment is eight percent.

Over 20 percent of new freshmen are Latinx, and overall the campus continues its upward trend in Latinx enrollment, now at 14.5 percent. The campus also saw increases in new and continuing Latinx graduate students, up 53 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

The number of new graduate students enrolling at IU South Bend rose nearly five percent, with the total number topping 500. Continuing freshmen returned for their second year at nearly the same rate as last year.

The majority of incoming students are female (65%) and are taking courses full-time (92%). Nearly 60 percent of them have high school G.P.A.s of 3.0 or higher.

IU South Bend’s mission is to provide high quality, affordable bachelor’s and graduate programs to the residents of North Central Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. The campus offers approximately 100 undergraduate and 20 graduate degrees on campus in South Bend and its Elkhart Center.

A total of 90,090 IU students were enrolled on eight campuses as of the Aug. 31 official census deadline for recording university enrollment. In addition to IU South Bend, the figure includes enrollment at IU campuses across the state: IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Fort Wayne, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, and IU Southeast.