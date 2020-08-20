IU South Bend Open on Saturday

Don’t take a break from chasing your dreams
IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help you get ready for the start of the fall semester.
10 AM 2 PM Saturday, August 22
- Sign up for an advising and registration appointment(classes start Aug. 24)
- Drive up Crimson Card pick up
- Get your books at the IU South Bend Bookstore
Academic success coaches will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Bursar, andRegistrar services.
Wear a mask and check in at the Gateway, located in the Administration Building. Parking will be available.
Call 574-520-5005 for more information.