IU South Bend Open on Saturday

Don’t take a break from chasing your dreams

IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help you get ready for the start of the fall semester.

10 AM 2 PM Saturday, August 22

Sign up for an advising and registration appointment(classes start Aug. 24)

Drive up Crimson Card pick up

Get your books at the IU South Bend Bookstore

Academic success coaches will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Bursar, andRegistrar services.

Wear a mask and check in at the Gateway, located in the Administration Building. Parking will be available.

Call 574-520-5005 for more information.