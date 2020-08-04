Titan Tuesday - Ashley Kasuri

Nursing major Ashley Kasuri is set to graduate in 2021 with her bachelor of science in nursing, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only strengthened her confidence in her career choice. The COVID-19 outbreak has definitely changed my motivation for working in the healthcare field. I always knew that nurses were very important in the healthcare team, and this outbreak has made that fact much more clear to me.

I was always proud of the career path I chose and I knew it was the right choice from the first nursing class I attended. After seeing just how important nurses are to be fighting on the front lines of this epidemic, I am even more sure that I chose the correct career path. I wish I was a nurse already so I could go help them out on the front lines as well.

Before Ashley chose nursing as her major, she had worked in a pharmacy but knew that ultimately wasn’t the right healthcare role for her due to the lack of direct contact in helping patients one-on-one. She credits the small, personable nature of IU South Bend for gaining the confidence that allowed her to find her way. IUSB has helped me grow and explore without paying too much and being overwhelmed by debt. It has given me the chance to think about my goals and where I want to go.

In addition to her demanding nursing coursework, Ashley is also involved on campus in the Honors Program and the International Student Organization. She works in the Gateway Information Center on campus, providing assistance to students, parents, and community members with questions. I am so thankful that I still have this job to keep me going during this pandemic, otherwise I would not have a way to pay my expenses, and I also would have more of a hard time figuring out what to do with my free time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly created many challenges, but Ashley’s goals are to stay productive and keep her spirits up during the uncertainty. I am looking at this time as an opportunity to prepare myself to be ready to go back out into the world once we overcome this by focusing on all aspects of my wellness. I tell myself everyday that by the end of this quarantine I want to be a better person somehow, and I still need to keep trying to make the most out of my time without letting this year go to waste. I am trying to hold on to any hope I can.