Titan Tuesday - Amber Owens

As a regional public university, Indiana University South Bend’s student population largely comes from the local community, and as such, our Titans are the catalysts for positive change in the future. Amber Owens, a junior majoring in biology, is actively embracing her voice and standing up for what’s right.

Nothing has really changed with me being a college student in the current climate of fighting against racial inequality, because this has always been my life, explains Amber. What has changed compared to my younger self is now that I am older, I have learned to use my voice and stand up for what I believe in.

Amber is a Research Scholar in the Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation (LSAMP) program at IU South Bend. This program from the National Science Foundation (NSF) is dedicated to diversifying the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce, a field that has historically underrepresented minority populations. Amber plans to further her education to help others by becoming a medical professional. After she earns her biology undergraduate degree, she wants to go to graduate school.

I am just not sure what part of medicine I want to work in, but I am looking at careers such as a Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, says Amber.

For the short term, Amber has lofty goals for the upcoming semester. She hopes to get all A’s despite some of her classes being online, which was a challenge last semester, and wants to get involved on campus more if the current situations allow it. Finally, Amber is dedicated to continuing her activism and making a difference.

I have a voice and I can make a change. I strongly believe that Black lives matter and will continue to fight against inequality.