Titan alumni recognized as community leaders

Congratulations to the following IU South Bend alumni for their positive impact on their community. These seven were recently recognized as part of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce Forty Under 40Class of 2020:

Dr. Katharine Callaghan - Beacon Health System

Mandy Campbell - RE/MAX Oakcrest

Kevin Christy - Newton Park, Inc.

Michelle FitzGerald - Make South Bend

JoeNoffsinger - First Source Bank

Jake Teshka - InTerra Credit Union, 5thDistrict Representative on South Bend Common Council

Dana Strabavy - St. Joseph High School

The Forty Under 40 initiative acknowledges the South Bend region’s most talented and dedicated young executives, professionals, and leaders who demonstrate career success and community engagement, all before the age of 40. The 2020 class marks the program’s 14th year.

Photos courtesy of South Bend Tribune