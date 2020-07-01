Titan alumni recognized as community leaders

Congratulations to the following IU South Bend alumni for their positive impact on their community. These seven were recently recognized as part of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce Forty Under 40Class of 2020:
Dr. Katharine Callaghan - Beacon Health System
Mandy Campbell - RE/MAX Oakcrest
Kevin Christy - Newton Park, Inc.
Michelle FitzGerald - Make South Bend
JoeNoffsinger - First Source Bank
Jake Teshka - InTerra Credit Union, 5thDistrict Representative on South Bend Common Council
Dana Strabavy - St. Joseph High School
The Forty Under 40 initiative acknowledges the South Bend region’s most talented and dedicated young executives, professionals, and leaders who demonstrate career success and community engagement, all before the age of 40. The 2020 class marks the program’s 14th year.