Prepare for the next emergency with IU South Bend experts

Was your organization ready for COVID-19 and its impact? Will it be prepared for the next crisis? If you’re uncertain, join IU South Bend for a series of four free webinars Tuesdays at noon designed to prepare small businesses and nonprofits for the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic or another emergency. Participants who attend all four webinars will leave with a business continuity plan suitable for their workplace.

July 7 | Noon Being Better Prepared for the Next One

This session will introduce business continuity planning and describe how to write a plan. Participants will leave with short assignments to prepare them for subsequent webinars that will result in a written business continuity plan for those who complete all four webinars.

July 14 | Noon Identifying Risks and Estimating Losses: What’s your breaking point?

What risks exist that might threaten the viability of your enterprises? How do we estimate their impacts? Participants will leave this session with tools to conduct a loss estimation prior to writing a business continuity plan.

July 21 | Noon Writing your Business Continuity Plan

This interactive session walks participants through the parts of a business continuity plan, discusses adaptive strategies to respond and recover from a disaster, offers useful templates and tools, and inspires participants to write a focused and effective plan for future disasters.

July 28 | Noon Hearing from IU South Bend Experts

Based on interests and questions raised in the three previous webinars, a panel of IU South Bend faculty experts will answer your questions.

The webinar instructor is Brenda Phillips, Ph.D., the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and professor of sociology at Indiana University South Bend. Dr. Phillips has over thirty years of higher education experience concentrating in emergency management. She has been consulted as a disaster expert by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Office of the Federal Coordinator of Meteorology, and the National Council on Disability.

This is co-sponsored by the North Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, IU South Bend Professional Development, and IU South Bend’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Please register for this free emergency preparedness seminar series here.