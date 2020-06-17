CARES Act funding gives IU South Bend students a boost

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana University South Bend received $4.5 million in federal CARES Act funding. University CARES Act allocations were divided in two: half to be distributed directly to students, half to be used by the institution for costs related to COVID-19 disruption.

Most of the funds intended to go directly to students was automatically awarded to 3,203 students by June 9. These Emergency Financial Aid Grants ranged from $400 to $900.

Students reported that the funding was helpful and timely, addressing a variety of difficulties related to the pandemic. Some found themselves unemployed and struggling to pay tuition and other bills. Others reported having to support family members who were struggling themselves with job loss or additional needs. Some commented that the funds lessened concern about money so they could manage to still be successful in courses.

The remaining portion of the funds intended to go directly to students is being allocated through an application process for eligible students with additional expenses or those who are eligible to file a FAFSA, but had not done so yet.

Students experiencing financial difficulties who are not eligible for CARES Act funding may apply for IU South Bend’s existing campus emergency fund.

IU South Bend also received an additional $220,000 for being a minority serving institution. Planning for this funding and the institutional portion of the CARES Act funds is still underway. Read IU South Bend’s full CARES Act report here.