Financial Assistance Available for IU South Bend Students Affected by the Covid-19 Outbreak

Indiana University South Bend recently received $2.25 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist qualifying students who are experiencing hardships caused by the pandemic. The funds will be awarded to students who meet certain federal eligibility requirements, that can be found here. One of these requirements is to have a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form on file with the university.

Automatic CARES Act grants are being made to over three thousand undergraduate and graduate students. The IU South Bend grants will range from $400 to $900 and will appear on the student’s bursar account as CARES Act Grant. Those receiving the grant will not be required to pay it back and it won’t impact student financial aid packages.

IU South Bend is also offering a limited amount of additional CARES Act funding through an application process for eligible students with additional expenses or those who are eligible to file a FAFSA, but have not yet done so. For those who are eligible to file a FAFSA, they must do so before applying for these funds. More information about FAFSA can be found here.

The application form for the additional CARES Act funds can be found here.The application will be open until all of these funds have been distributed. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited.

Students experiencing financial difficulties who are not eligible for CARES Act funding may apply for IU South Bend’s existing campus emergency fund here.

Please contact the Office of Financial Aid & Scholarship at sbfinaid@iusb.edu or by phone at 574-520-4357 for further information or assistance.