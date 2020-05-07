On-Track Awards Now Available to Continuing Students Taking Summer 2020 Classes

If your summer is not turning out like you planned, make the most of the situation by knocking out some degree requirements while you’re stuck at home. With all classes online this summer, it’s easier than ever to continue making progress toward your IU degree.

To help you stay on track to graduate, IU South Bend is offering Summer 2020 On-Track Awards to continuing IUSB students, even those who are already registered for summer courses. This is in addition to any financial aid you may receive, up to your total cost of attendance. Students will receive On-Track funding for their combined Summer I and Summer II enrollment according to the following credit hour enrollment:

1-3 credit hours $100

4-6 credit hours $200

7 or more hours $300

The registration deadlines to receive On-Track awards are:

May 18 for Summer I

June 15 for Summer II

To qualify for this award, you must have been enrolled at IU South Bend in the Spring 2020 semester. Non-degree students are not eligible, unless enrolled in a certificate program.

Student enrollment will be verified after the first week of each Summer session, and awards will be posted to student accounts immediately thereafter.Depending on enrollment activity, students may receive one award for Summer I and another for Summer II. The maximum total for both sessions is $300.

There are many options for paying for your summer classes, and the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships is here to help you every step of the way. Please visit our website or call and speak to a financial aid representative at 574-520-4357 or 877-462-4872, x 4357.

For students who may not qualify for the On-Track award or students with other emergency funding needs, please see the link to emergency resources from the Titan Success Center.

Stay at home. Stay enrolled. Stay on track.