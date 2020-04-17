IU South Bend Adjusts Admission Testing Requirements

IU South Bend is responding to student needs and changing testing policies for admission.

First, IU South Bend will not require students to submit test scores to be considered for Summer or Fall 2020 admission. In response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, SAT and ACT tests were cancelled or postponed.

Test cancellations are just another challenge students are experiencing because of this pandemic, said Cathy Buckman, interim associate vice chancellor for enrollment management at IU South Bend. We want to ease some of their barriers and allow greater access to an IU degree.

Additionally, starting with Spring 2021, IU South Bend joins other IU campuses in adopting a test optional admissions policy. Even after standard testing resumes, some applicants

may feel that an SAT or ACT test score does not enhance or accurately reflect their potential for college success.

As this region’s public university, we want to be sure we are providing access to as many people in our community who want to pursue higher education, said IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod. This policy will allow us to do so more than we have in the past.

A test-optional admissions policy allows applicants to choose whether or not they feel a test score best represents their academic ability and to include an SAT or ACT in their admission file. IU South Bend will review admission files based on curriculum and overall academic performance, noting upward grades trends and participation in challenging coursework, such as AP, IB, and dual college enrollment.

Research shows that high school GPA is the best predicter of academic success in college, said Theodore Randall, associate professor of anthropology and member of IU South Bend’s Academic Senate committee for admissions and advising. We especially want to find ways to expand access and opportunities for underserved students and those from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

For more information, contact the IU South Bend Office of Admissions at (574) 520-4839 or admissions@iusb.edu.