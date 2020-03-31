Where an IU Degree Can Take You: Lucas Miles

Lucas Miles, a Mishawaka native, came to IU South Bend as a transfer student from Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus. After completing two years there, he returned home for a job offer that allowed him to work and continue to pursue his degree. While he had enjoyed his time at Purdue, Lucas quickly fell in love with the community and classroom experience at IU South Bend.

Lucas earned an Associate of Arts in Humanities from IU South Bend in 2002. He most valued the rapport he was able to develop with the faculty. About his experience Lucas noted, Real relationships are high on my priority list, and I was quickly impressed with the level of access and connection I was able to generate with the IU South Bend faculty.

Over the years Lucas’ career path has wound through a variety of fields that have allowed him to shine through many mediums. He began his career in ministry by speaking in faith and theology circles, but gained national attention following the release of his second bookGood God: The One We Want To Believe In, But Are Afraid To Embrace.

Within the first month of the release ofGood God, Lucas gave over 50 media interviews and quickly found himself involved in faith media on a national level. Following this activity, he was asked to launch an interview-style podcast on Faithwire.com called,The Lucas Miles Show, on which he speaks with celebrities about their faith. Lucas continues to host the show to this day, and his guests have included Kathie Lee Gifford, Mario Lopez, and Candace Cameron Bure.

Simultaneously Lucas claims he sort of stumbled into the entertainment business and built a name for himself as a media/solutions expert for rising names in the music and entertainment industries, as well as several national figures. He’s developed contestants for most of the major talent-driven reality shows, and has helped coach numerous influencers and some political figures.

In his work with developing artists Lucas began producing video content and music videos to assist their careers. This opened a new door to a previously untapped passion which led to corporate video and feature film production. After producingRodeo Girlfor Netflix, Lucas started Miles Media, Inc. in 2015. Based out of Granger, Miles Media has created Hollywood-style content for platforms like Netflix, Redbox, Walmart, Amazon, and Showtime. Their client work, which has focused on large corporations and global manufacturers has also received over three million video views something their team is quite proud of.

While Lucas’ career has shifted from one field to another over the years, he has viewed himself as having only one job. He is a producer. A producer of content for the screen, for books, for clients, and his ministry. In review of his career Lucas acknowledges, My time at IU South Bend was very formative and helped solidify my passion to expand and grow my career in the greater regional market.

Lucas reached out to reconnect with IU South Bend last summer. When asked about that he said, As a lifelong Michiana resident, I’ve truly enjoyed watching the region evolve into a budding economic center, and from my perspective this has been largely due to the influence of our local universities, like IU South Bend, and the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce. Continuing my relationship with IU has just made sense and I’m honored to be involved and an alumnus!