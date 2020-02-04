Titan Tuesday - Celebrating 50 Years of Being Titans

IU South Bend mascot Titus celebrates 50 years of being the Titans.Indiana University is celebrating 200 years, but IU South Bend also has a major milestone of its own: 50 years of being the Titans! This campus began offering varsity sports at the club level in the 1960s, and by December of 1969, the Student Government Associated voted to name the athletics teams as the Titans. 50 years, nine sports, and one makeover later (prior to being the IU crimson and cream you know today, our school colors started out as Air Force blue and white), we now celebrate how far we have come as the Titan community.

For this special edition of Titan Tuesday, we get to chat with the face of campus: our beloved mascot Titus the Titan.

Happy birthday, Titus! How does it feel to be turning 50?

It’s very exciting to be celebrating such a big milestone! It just shows how much we are growing as a school, and how much more we can continue to grow after this, in the next 50 and 100 years.

What made you want to be IU South Bend’s mascot?

It looked like a lot of fun. I love the dancing, having fun, taking pictures and meeting everyone. I also like being a good physical display of us as Titans and as a school.

You are certainly a shining example of university spirit. In your words, what do you think it means to be a Titan?

To me, being a Titan means having a lot of pride in who we are: we are a strong school, and we have shown how much we support each other and our community aswe have grown together in recent years.I’malso very excited to be the first female Titus and to represent the entire community we have here.

Thank you for your time Titus! We know you have a busy schedule. Happy birthday, and the campus looks forward to seeing what the future holds for the Titan family.

Editor’s note: Now that the interview is over, we can let the rest of campus in on a big secret. We will be throwing Titus a surprise party and the whole campus is invited! Join us on Wednesday, February 12 from 11:00am1:00pm in Fireside, right next to the Grill.There will be cake, popcorn, games, and more! And later that night, we’re giving out popcorn and retro t-shirts at the basketball games. We can’t wait to see you there! But don’t forget, it’s supposed to be a surprise?so shhh, don’t tell Titus!