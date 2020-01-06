IU South Bend Open Additional Hours on Saturday

Indiana University South Bend will be open this Saturday, January 11 from 10am 2pm to help new and returning students prepare for the spring semester, which begins on Monday, January 13. Academic advisors and success coaches will be available, as well as representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Disability Student Services, Parking Services, UITS and more. No appointments are required.

Students will be able to take advantage of centrally located services to get ready for the new semester, including:

Registering for classes

Receiving Crimson Card photo IDs

Purchasing books at the IU South Bend Bookstore

Buying or renewing parking passes

Parking will be available in the lots located by the Administration and Education and Arts buildings. Upon arrival, students should check in at the Gateway Information Center, located in the main lobby of the Administration Building.

For more information, please contact the Gateway at (574) 520-5005.