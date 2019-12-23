IU Bicentennial Exhibit Open at History Museum

As part of the celebration of Indiana University’s Bicentennial Year, the exhibit Indiana University: 200 Years in the Making has opened at The History Museum in South Bend. The exhibit was curated by IU South Bend Professor of Sociology and Anthropology James VanderVeen and will run through April 19, 2020. Indiana University was founded by the Indiana General Assembly on January 20, 1820 as Indiana Seminary. It now includes eight campuses, including IU South Bend.

Dr. VanderVeen received a Bicentennial grant to develop a course that included an archeological dig on campus which led to the discovery of artifacts that are included in the exhibit. In addition, VanderVeen worked closely with the University Archives in Bloomington and the archives at IU South Bend. His exhibit showcases the history and impact of IU across the state and in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties.

For example, visitors to the exhibit can see excerpts and images from two scrapbooks. The scrapbooks were kept by two young women who were from South Bend and Mishawaka and went to IU Bloomington to earn their degrees one hundred years ago. One panel in the exhibit tells the story of the buried history of the campus, showing what buildings were on this property before it became the university, including a detention center, an armory, and Playland Park.

The History Museum is located at 808 W. Washington Street in South Bend and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8.50 for those over the age of 60, and $6 for youth ages 6 through 17.