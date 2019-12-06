Annual Teddy Bear concert Presents Amahl and the Night VisitorsThe annual holiday tradition from the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts returns with an extra feature. On Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. in the Campus Auditorium, the Teddy Bear concert presents Amahl and the Night Visitors.Bring the kids and get a free ticket with the donation of a new teddy bear. The donated teddy bearswill be given to the Center for the Homeless and the YWCA of North Central Indiana.

Based on Italian folk tales of the Nativity and Epiphany, Gian Carlo Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young disabled boy named Amahl, who lives in poverty with his widowed mother near Bethlehem. Featuring a cross section of Raclin School students as well as the South Bend Symphonic Choir, this vivid and accessible tale originally created for television, is a perfect first opera.

The evening also features performances by the IU South Bend Tap and Kick Line and UZIMA Drum and Dance as well as a guest appearance by Willis Patterson, who originated the role of King Balthazar in the 1961-64 television productions of Amahl and the Night Visitors. The production is directed by Emanuel Caraman and conducted by Jameson Cooper, both faculty members in the Raclin School.

Tickets are $5 to $15 or free with the donation of a new teddy bear. This event is generously supported by the IU Office of the Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs.