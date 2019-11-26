Chancellor Elrod and IU President McRobbie Named Science Fellows

Indiana University South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod.

Nine Indiana University leaders and faculty, including IU President Michael A. McRobbie and IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod, have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, an honor that recognizes their outstanding contributions to the progress of science and research.

The 2019 IU fellows and their AAAS citations of merit are:

Lynda Bonewald, professor of anatomy, cell biology and physiology and professor of orthopaedic surgery at the IU School of Medicine, for distinguished contributions to the field of anatomy and cell biology, particularly for studies of the role of the osteocyte in muscle-bone interactions.

Brian R. Calvi, professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Biology, for distinguished contributions to the field of developmental genetics that helped shape our understanding of the control of DNA replication during the cell cycle.

Susan Elrod, chancellor of IU South Bend and professor of biology, for distinguished service to STEM education and significant contributions through research on understanding the systemic change necessary for institutional transformation in undergraduate biology education.

James E. Klaunig, professor in the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington, for distinguished contributions to the fields of pathology and toxicology, particularly in the area of chemically induced carcinogenesis and the application to human risk assessment.

Justin P. Kumar, professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Biology, for groundbreaking and trendsetting contributions in Drosophila eye development, which represent fundamental research on ontogenetic pathways having major implications for certain human visual system diseases.

Michael A. McRobbie, president of IU and professor of computer science and informatics and philosophy, for distinguished contributions to the field of informatics, particularly in the development of high-speed computing, network development, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Krishnan Raghavachari, IU Distinguished Professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Chemistry, for the development of composite and fragment-based models in quantum chemistry, and for forefront applications to systems ranging from small molecules to semiconductors and nanomaterials.

Michael VanNieuwenhze, the Standiford H. Cox Professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Chemistry, for distinguished contributions to the fields of chemistry and bacterial cell biology, particularly for methods to visualize bacterial cell wall biosynthesis and bacterial cell division.

Kevin Zumbrun, IU Distinguished Professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Mathematics, for distinguished contributions to the field of nonlinear differential equations and applied mathematical analysis, particularly in the field of shock wave stability and dynamical systems.

Founded in 1848, AAAS is the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science. Election as a fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

Susan Elrod began her tenure as the sixth chancellor of IU South Bend in July. She is a nationally recognized leader and scholar in STEM higher education programs and institutional change. Dr. Elrod focuses her research on national leadership initiatives in the areas of student access, persistence and completion. This includes the development of research-based, practice-informed models that describe strategic approaches for campus leaders to more effectively achieve institutional systemic change to improve STEM student success.

Michael McRobbie, who was appointed the 18th president of IU in 2007, holds faculty appointments in computer science, philosophy, cognitive science, informatics and computer technology, and he served as IU’s vice president for information technology from 1997 to 2007. In these roles, he has played a major role in the creation of the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, from its inception as the School of Informatics, and the creation of University Information Technology Services. He also directed the development of the Indiana I-Light optical fiber network and established the Global Research Network Operations Center, known as GlobalNOC; the Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research; the Research and Education Networks Information Sharing and Analysis Center; and IU’s Pervasive Technology Laboratories.