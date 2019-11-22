IU South Bend Alumni Association Battle of the Decades Competition

The alumni decade that has the highest percentage of participation and the decade that raises the most money for the IU South Bend Jubilee Alumni Scholarship will win. The IU South Bend Alumni Association has brought back the Battle of the Decades in a second year of support for future Titan scholars. The Battle of the Decades launched on Wednesday, November 20 and will run through Giving Tuesday on December 3.

Each graduating class has been grouped by decade from our first class in 1967 to our most recent class in 2019. The decade that has the highest percentage of participation and the decade that raises the most money for the IU South Bend Jubilee Alumni Scholarship will be named as the winners. We are asking all alumni and friends to commemorate 2019 with an $19 donation to the scholarship. Donors interested in giving more are encouraged to give an additional $1 for every year since graduation.

Each decade’s funds will be matched up to $2,500 by five generous underwriters from our community. We are thankful for the generosity of 1st Source Bank, Crowe, IU South Bend, NIBCO and South Bend Regional Chamber/Visit South Bend Mishawaka for their support of the Battle of the Decades.

These underwriter gifts provide an excellent opportunity for our alumni to work together to make a big impact! It only takes 132 gifts of $19 to reach the matching funds goal!

By teaming up with fellow alumni, each decade can help ease the financial burden of our Titan scholars so they can focus more directly on achieving their academic goals, and stay engaged in campus life. Alumni raised more than $20,000 in 2018 and our goal is to raise $25,000 this year.

Help your decade win with a gift today! In addition to bragging rights the winning decades will be recognized with a brick on the Student Activities Center Plaza in a reception and brick laying ceremony next spring.

To check out more details about the campaign and make your $19 gift, visit our crowdfunding page at, https://iufoundation.fundly.com/battle-of-the-decades-for-titan-scholars-2019

Like the IU South Bend Alumni Facebook page to stay up to date on the competition, engage in IU South Bend trivia from different decades, and show your Hoosier Spirit and Titan Pride!

Contact the Office of Alumni Relations with questions are iusbalum@iusb.edu or 574.520.4381.