IU South Bend Designated an All-Steinway School

Steinway & Sons Piano Company of New York has named Indiana University South Bend an All-Steinway School, making the institution one of only 170 colleges, universities, and conservatories throughout the world with this distinction. IU South Bend joins Ball State University as the only All-Steinway Schools in Indiana.

Steinway & Sons pianos are the gold standard of musical instruments, representing over 160 years of craftsmanship and experience. Steinway pianos are built by hand with artists in mind. Containing more than 12,000 individual parts, each piano is a unique work of art. This is why Steinway is the choice of 98% of concertizing artists and a legacy investment in future generations.

IU South Bend earned the All-Steinway School designation thanks to the presence of the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts. The IU South Bend Piano Studio, under the umbrella of the Raclin School’s music department, has set a highly-regarded standard of excellence for many years. Marvin V. Curtis, dean of the Raclin School of the Arts, has worked with Meridian Music, the Steinway dealership in Carmel, Indiana, to achieve this goal since the beginning of his tenure as dean in 2008. After a long involvement in the Steinway College Loan program, the School of the Arts purchased the final two pianos needed to earn the All-Steinway School designation this fall.

Becoming an All-Steinway School requires meeting rigorous standards. In addition to requiring that at least 90% of the institution’s piano collection be Steinway & Sons, an educational institution must demonstrate a commitment to excellence and an unparalleled educational experience. IU South Bend is very proud to meet this high standard through the dedicated work and the many exceptional accomplishments of the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts faculty, students, and alumni.

Steinway & Sons will present IU South Bend with the official All-Steinway School plaque on January 31, 2020, at the IU South Bend Piano Series concert featuring Michael Mizrahi and Anthony Padilla. The presentation will take place at 7 pm in the Louise E Addicott and Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall. Tickets for the IU South Bend Piano Series concert are available through the Arts Box Office, by phone at 574-520-4203, or online at arts.iusb.edu