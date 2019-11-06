IU South Bend to Provide Teacher Quality Program

The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) has received a $5.5 million grant that will help educate, recruit and retain teachers. The grant was announced at the SBCSC board meeting on November 4. Indiana University South Bend was named as partner and subcontractor in the grant.

The IU South Bend School of Education will work with the SBCSC on a year-long teacher residency program with an embedded, accelerated master’s degree and placement as a teacher in the SBCSC for three years. Coursework in the graduate program will emphasize science, technology, mathematics, urban populations and literacy. Up to 20 teachers a year could participate in the program, providing a pool of high quality new teachers for the SBCSC.

The grant is for five years and addresses a critical need to recruit and retain elementary, middle school, high school and special education teachers in South Bend.

“Providing this opportunity for area teachers will not only enhance our ability to retain quality teachers in the district, but it will also enhance instruction in critical STEM areas,” said SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings. “Partnering with IU South Bend’s School of Education is a perfect fit for this initiative and will provide a natural pipeline of great educators.”

IU South Bend is excited to partner with the South Bend Community School Corporation on this federalTeacher Quality Partnership Grant, said IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod. This project demonstrates how two institutions can work together to address a critical need in the community in this case providing a pool of high quality educators committed to teaching in South Bend schools.

Teacher candidates in this program will be from our community, and they stay in our community, said Hope Davis, dean of the School of Education at IU South Bend. This grant will provide teachers the tools to enter the classroom with the most up-to-date practices available and to stay right where they are needed most.

The program will begin at IU South Bend in the spring semester when students in the School of Education begin their student teaching. Qualified students will earn their bachelor’s degree, be hired by SBCSC for continued professional development and classroom experience, and have their master’s degree paid for in exchange for a three year commitment to teach in the SBCSC.

Participants for the program will initially be recruited within the IU South Bend School of Education; however, if spots are available, student teachers from other area universities will also be eligible to apply.

For more information contact Jason Zook atjzook@sb.schoolor Terry Hebert atthebert@iusb.edu