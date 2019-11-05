Titan Tuesday - Katie Andrews

Senior and elementary education major Katie Andrews Returning to college to change careers can be an intimidating prospect, but for senior and elementary education major Katie Andrews, the risk of regret for not following her passion outweighed any challenges that would come her way. After graduating from Brandywine High School in Niles, Michigan, Katie went to college and earned an associate’s degree in business, and started a career in banking.

After a few years, I eventually realized it wasn’t what I wanted to do. One day, it just hit me: I’m not following my heart, which is telling me to teach, explained Katie. It kept weighing on me, what if I didn’t go for it? and I just couldn’t ignore it anymore.

Katie started substitute teaching to get a feel for it and make sure it was truly a good fit for her, before taking the plunge and deciding to go back to school. As she researched her options, Katie decided on IU South Bend’s education program. I heard good things about the education program, plus the cost was affordable for me and the location was convenient since I commute from North Liberty.

Currently finishing her third semester in the elementary education program, Katie couldn’t be more confident in her choice to pursue her dream.

I love kids. Since I was a kid, I wanted to be a teacher and thought it would be the best job in the whole world. I’m very passionate about every kid getting the love and education they deserve. When it’s time for me to leave the classroom, I’m disappointed that I have to wait to come back.

After graduation, Katie hopes to become a third grade teacher at a small school, much like the one she grew up in. I love the small school feel, since I went to a small school and everyone knows one another. Third grade is my favorite, because while they are more independent and mature, they are still young and innocent.

In her free time, Katie is involved in the Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship student organization on campus. She also enjoys spending time with her nieces and nephew, and relaxing at home. Give me a good jigsaw puzzle and some Netflix, and I’m a happy little clam.