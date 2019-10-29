Torres Receives IU Distinguished Alumni Service Award

IU South Bend alumnus Isaac Torres was among five recipients of the 2019 IU Distinguished Alumni Service Award given during homecoming weekend. The award is the highest given by IU to its alumni. IU President Michael McRobbie presented the Award to Torres, along with IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod and IU Alumni Association Chief Executive OfficerJT. Forbes.

Torres had a transformative experience while a student at IU South Bend that changed the course of his life. He came to the U.S. from Mexico to pursue a graduate degree and to develop the skills needed to succeed in a transnational corporation. He frequently sent money back home to his family, and his encounter with wire transfers formed the basis for a class project thatresulted in the creation of his financial services company called InterCambio Express. The company has itsheadquarters in Elkhart withoffices in 36 states.

Torres received the IU South Bend Distinguished Alumni Award in 2014. Heearned his MBA from IU South Bend in 2000.