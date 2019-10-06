5 Year-Old Signed to Titans Baseball Team

Thomas Kabelis (center) with the IU South Bend men’s baseball team. Indiana University South Bend baseball head coach Doug Buysse announced the signing of five-year old Thomas Kabelis of New Carlisle, Indiana to a National Letter of Intent, making him the youngest member of the IU South Bend baseball team.

Thomas was diagnosed with a condition known as mitochondrial myopathy and intractable epilepsy when he was a year and half old. The condition is progressive, but right now he is experiencing a plateau phase, which means he is not decreasing in any skills. His disease makes the musclesweak, which makes running and chewing food difficult. He will be a member of the Titans baseball team for the next two years. Heofficially signed his contractinside the Student Activities Center alongside his mom,twin sister, and theentire IU South Bend baseball team.

The relationship between Thomas and the Titans wasmade possible by Team IMPACT, a non-profit organization that matches collegiate teams with children facing severe and terminal illnesses.

Thomas becoming a Titan was featured in a story on WNDU-TV thatcan be viewed at https://www.wndu.com/content/news/5-year-old-with-mitochondrial-disorder-joins-IU-South-Bend-baseball-team-560909001.html