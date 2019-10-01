Titan Tuesday - Ahmed Atta Elfadil

Freshman Ahmed Atta Elfadil Freshman Ahmed Atta Elfadil has traveled far in order to make his educational dreams come true. Having grown up in Sudan, he and his family came to the United States in 2017 for better opportunities for education and healthcare. Ahmed finished high school at John Adams High School, right across the street from campus, and opted to attend IU South Bend due to his cousin’s recommendation.

It ended up being the perfect fit. I like everything about IU South Bend so far, says Ahmed.

This past summer before starting his freshman year, Ahmed participated in the Leadership Academy, a program for minority and Twenty-First Century Scholar students that prepares them for a successful start to their college career, both academically and as leaders. He plans to study information technology (IT), and is especially interested in online security, I want to work with the government someday, that’s my dream, explains Ahmed.

During his free time, Ahmed enjoys swimming and playing soccer, and plans to teach himself how to play basketball. He also wants to focus on ending this semester on a high note and preparing to start strong for the next one: My goal is to finish the semester with good grades, at least a 3.5 GPA. I also want to get organized for next semester: my money, my mind, everything.