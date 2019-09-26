IU South Bend Sees Increase in Hispanic Students

Students on campus. The incoming class this fall semester at Indiana University South Bend saw a record number of Hispanic students and a record high retention rate of last year’s beginning class.

Enrollment of Hispanic students in the incoming class increased seven percent over last year as the campus welcomed 191 Hispanic students to campus which was 22 percent of the entire beginning class, a new record.

IU South Bend also set a record for retention of last year’s beginning class. 67.7 percent of last year’s incoming class re-enrolled for the Fall 2019 semester, an increase of more than four percent. Campus residence halls were at capacity for the third year in a row, with 386 students in the River Crossing housing complex.

The number of new graduate students enrolling at IU South Bend rose nearly eight percent and stands at 164. The total number of graduate students at IU South Bend this fall is 541.

These positive and record-breaking trends in our enrollment signal the continued interest and impact of IU South Bend in the Michiana region, said Chancellor Susan Elrod. We know our high quality programs have the power to transform lives by allowing students to study where they work and live, and to do so at an affordable price.

IU South Bend’s mission is to provide bachelor’s and graduate programs to the residents of Northern Indiana and Southwestern Michigan. The campus offers approximately 100 undergraduate and 20 graduate degrees on campus in South Bend and its center located in downtown Elkhart.

The total number of students at IU South Bend is 5,092.