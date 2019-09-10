Susan Elrod Installed as Chancellor

IU President Michael McRobbie and Trustee Donna Spears place stole on Chancellor Susan Elrod. Susan Elrod was installed as the sixth chancellor at Indiana University South Bend today in a ceremony led by IU President Michael McRobbie. Students, faculty, staff, special guests, and community residents gathered in the Campus Auditorium in Northside Hall to celebrate the occasion.

President McRobbie praised the campus and Chancellor Elrod, Countless campus leaders, faculty, staff, and students have helped to transform this campus into what it is today. They helped build an intellectual community that is a vital part of this civic community and this entire region. Today that strong leadership continues as we officially welcome and install Susan Elrod as chancellor of the South Bend campus of Indiana University.

In her remarks, Dr. Elrod said, We all have a role to play, and this university has a particular responsibility to be an anchor, a convener, an educator, an equalizer, and neutral territory for efforts we undertake together for the betterment of the people, families, organizations, economy and environment of this part of Indiana.

She also cited the record high retention rate that was achieved this fall as a foundation to build on. Nearly68% of last year’s freshmen class re-enrolled as sophomores this year.

Speakers representing the state, faculty, students, alumni, and the community congratulated her and pledged their support. The ceremony also included a performance by the Euclid Quartet, the quartet-in residence at IU South Bend. The event concluded with the singing of Hail to Old I.U led by Emanuel-Cristian Caraman, visiting professor of Voice in the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts.

The ceremony can be viewed at: https://iu.mediaspace.kaltura.com/media/The+Installation+of+Susan+Elrod+-+Sixth+Chancellor+of+Indiana+University+South+Bend/1_exfft6ky