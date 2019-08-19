Classes Begin with Welcome Week

Chancellor Elrod meets students at Welcome Back Fair. The 2019-20 academic year is underway at IU South Bend. Classes are in session and Welcome Week activities are giving students the chance to make friends and get involved on campus. The Welcome Back Fair took place on Monday in the Student Activities Center where students could learn about all the clubs and organizations available for them to join.

River Crossing student housing is full which brings the energy of nearly 400 residential students to campus every day. Women’s soccer is beginning its inaugural season while women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s golf get their seasons underway.It’s an exciting time at IU South Bend.