A Celebration of All Things IU

Chancellor Susan Elrod throws out the first pitch at Four Winds Field. Students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and friends of Indiana University and IU South Bend filled two sections of seats at Four Winds Field Monday night to kick-off IU’s Bicentennial year celebration and cheer on Chancellor Susan Elrod on her first official day as leader of the campus.

Chancellor Elrod threw out the first pitch with Titus the Titan by her side. Faculty member Emanuel Caraman riveted the crowd with his signing of the national anthem. More than 500 IU fans then enjoyed the rest of the evening as the South Bend Cubs played the Dayton Dragons.

IU Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs John Applegate was in attendance as IU’s Bicentennial year was celebrated. More than 500 people wore commemorative caps, announcements were made about IU South Bend and the Bicentennial, and Titus ran in the popular mascot veggie race in the 5 th inning.

In the end, the South Bend Cubs were defeated but IU and IU South Bend were winners.

Fans at the IU Bicentennial baseball game.

Emanuel Caraman from the Raclin School of the Arts sings the national anthem.