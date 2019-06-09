IU Bicentennial Banners on Campus

IU Bicentennial banner in front of the Administration Building. In recognition of the upcoming kickoff of Indiana University’s Bicentennial Year Celebration, special banners have been installed around the perimeter of campus. Two different banner designs showcase the Bicentennial Year which will highlight the history of IU. The Indiana Seminary was founded by the Indiana General Assembly on January 20, 1820. The school became Indiana College in 1828 and Indiana University in 1838.

As part of the Bicentennial,IU South Bend is planning activities to celebrate the history of IU, including inviting students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of IU to the South Bend Cubs game at Four Winds Field on July 1. Incoming Chancellor Susan Elrod will throw out the first pitch.