Titan Tuesday - Janae Leuthold

Graduating senior Janae Leuthold will be taking over the official IU South Bend Instagram account for commencement. Senior Janae Leuthold will be walking across the stage at this year’s commencement ceremony as she is officially awarded with a degree in communication, concentration in public relations and she’s taking everyone along for the ride. She will be running a takeover of the official Indiana University South Bend Instagram and Snapchat accounts during the commencement ceremony, giving followers an authentic glimpse behind the scenes.

In addition to her communications education, Janae works in the IU South Bend Office of Communications and Marketing as a web technician and social media intern, developing and running IU South Bend’s official Snapchat account. She also works as a sales associate at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry. Although she keeps a busy school and work schedule, Janae has a taste for adventure in her free time: she (legally) races cars, and enjoys skydiving, zip lining, and traveling.

After graduation, Janae plans to pursue a career in public relations. Her ultimate goal is combining her education and love of car racing, and eventually running public relations for the Indy 500.

Follow along with Janae’s IU South Bend commencement takeover by following the official Instagram and Snapchat accounts with username @IUSouthBend.