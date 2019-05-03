Commencement Ceremony on May 7

IU South Bend commencement is held at the Joyce Center at Notre Dame. More than 1,000 degrees will be conferred at the commencement ceremony for Indiana University South Bend graduates on Tuesday, May 7 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Joyce Center at the University of Notre Dame.

Indiana University President Michael McRobbie will preside over the ceremony and give the charge to the Class of 2019. IU South Bend Interim Chancellor Jann Joseph will also address the graduates. Student Government Association President Kevin Schascheck will give the student address.

Robert H. Johnson (BS ’79) will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award. Johnson was a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. He served in several executive-level positions at Fortune 500 companies, including president of Sprint’s consumer business, area president and chief customer officer of Frontier Communications, executive vice president for AT&T Wireless, and president of AT&T Aviation Communications.

The processional starts at 6 p.m. with the program beginning when everyone is seated. A large crowd is expected. No tickets are required. Graduates should be at the Field House (enter Gate 3) at the Joyce Center by 4:45 p.m. (earlier if you want photos taken). The doors of the Joyce Center will open for guests at 5 p.m.

A clear bag policy will be in effect at the Joyce Center for all graduates and guests. Approved bags are clear and no larger than 12 x 6 x12, or small clutch bags (with or without a strap) smaller than 4.5 x 6.5. See the full policy for more details: https://gameday.nd.edu/campus/notre-dame-stadium/clear-bag-policy/

All graduates need to return their gownsto University personnel in the Field House immediately following the ceremony.

Diplomas are not distributed at commencement. Instead, graduates will be presented a crimson-colored IU diploma cover. The actual diplomas will be available approximately 6-8 weeks after students have been certified for graduation. Graduates will receive a notification from the Registrar when their diplomas are available for pick-up. Students must bring a photo ID to pick-up their diploma.

The ceremony will be streamed live when the processional begins. Go to https://broadcast.iu.edu/ and click on the box for IU South Bend Commencement Ceremony.

Congratulations to all IU South Bend graduates!