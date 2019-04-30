Student Named Newman Civic Fellow

Student Rodger Pinto Named Newman Civic Fellow Rodger Pinto, a student at IU South Bend, has been named a Newman Civic Fellow by Campus Compact, a non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education. Pinto is one of 262 college students nationwide who will make up the 2019-2020 cohort of Fellows.

Rodger is a unique student at IU South Bend in that he has been allowed to pursue a bachelor degree in Political Science and a master’s in Public Affairs at the same time. He is scheduled to graduate with both degrees next spring. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 2008 to 2014 as an infantry paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He served tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. He is president of the Student Veterans of America chapter at IU South Bend. He also worked as an intern for the American Democracy Project and served as a senator in the Student Government Association.

As part of the fellowship, Pinto will attend the national conference of Newman Civic Fellows and have access to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

Rodger was also selected as one of two people nationwide to receive the National Issues Forum’s 2019 Taylor L. Willingham Legacy Fund Grant. The grant supports public deliberation about community and national issues.