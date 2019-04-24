Leighton School Dean’s Advisory Board Announced

The Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics at Indiana University South Bend is proud to announce the formation of a new Dean’s Advisory Board comprised of respected leaders in local industry and the community. As advocates and ambassadors for the Leighton School, the board will work with Dean Rick Kolbe on the strategic focus of the school and act as a sounding board for ideas, new directions, and innovations in curricula. The Leighton School advisory board members include:

Terry Bush, Director, Kruggel Lawton CPAs

Chris Craft, President and COO, 1 st Source Bank

Source Bank Larry Davis, CEO, Daman Products Co., Inc.

Regina Emberton, President and CEO, South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership

Marian Hodges, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Development, Data Realty

Larry Lentych, Retired CFO, 1 st Source Bank

Source Bank Joe Mancini, CPA, Metzger, Mancini & Lackner, LLP

Paul Marsh, President and CEO, Teachers Credit Union

Mark Neal, COO, Bradley Company

David Temeles, ESQ., South Bank Legal

Thom Villing, President, Villing & Company

We are thrilled to have these accomplished leaders as members of the Dean’s Advisory Board, said Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics Dean Rick Kolbe. Their guidance and perspective on business and business education is invaluable. They will undoubtedly help us attain our goal of becoming the South Bend/Elkhart region’s business school. The Board’s membership consists of individuals who have a vast array of experiences, knowledge, and connections within the Michiana area. This will help us to identify the appropriate positioning and programs needed to elevate us to our desired status. We will look to them to weigh-in our curriculum and programs to ensure our students graduate with the competencies and the skills today’s businesses and organizations seek.

The advisory board members serve as strategic partners in the development and success of the Leighton School’s short-term and long-term goals. As champions of the school, the board provides professional expertise and guidance to help navigate and mitigate potential risks, discover opportunities, and ensure the school continued success in educating Michiana’s future business leaders.