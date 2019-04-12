Master Degree in Speech Language Pathology Moves Forward

The proposal for a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology to be offered by the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Heath Sciences at IU South Bend has been approved by the Indiana University Board of Trustees. The proposal now moves to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The MS-SLP program hopes to begin accepting applications in the fall of 2020 and admit its first cohort of students in May 2021.

The MS-SLP program is designed to educate and train future leaders in the field of speech-language pathology. Graduates will work with people of all ages, from babies to adults. They will assess and treat problems with speech sounds, language, literacy, social communication, voice, fluency, cognition, feeding and swallowing. There is growing demand in this field with a job placement rate greater than 95% with most student securing employment before graduation.

The 67 credit program can be completed over six semesters which includes childhood language and speech disorders, adult acquired language and cognitive disorders, research methods, multicultural aspects of service delivery, dysphagia, and service delivery in education and healthcare settings. Clinical rotations take place over five semesters and include a minimum of 400 clinical contact hours. There is also a capstone project or thesis option. Graduates will also take exams for national certification and state licensure.

For more information contact Founding Program DirectorJennifer Essig atjessig@iu.edu