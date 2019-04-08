IU South Bend Sponsors “Spark the Park”

South Bend River Park neighborhood businesses and residents are invited to attend Spark the Park on Thursday, April 11th at Indiana University South Bend to share their ideas and vision for the neighborhood.

Sponsored by the IU South Bend Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics, the event will be facilitated by Indiana Communities Institute at Ball State University. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the University Grill on the first floor of the Administration Building at 1700 Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend.

The River Park neighborhood has so much potential, said Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics Dean Rick Kolbe. We want to support our own neighborhood by hosting this event to encourage residents and businesses to build on the wonderful amenities that are already here and create the neighborhood they want.

Spark the Park facilitators will urge residents and businesses to share their ideas, hopes, dreams and visions for the River Park Neighborhood. The next step will be to gather and collect information. Residents and businesses will be encouraged to get out in the neighborhood and take photos of things in the community they are glad to have, things in the community they care most about, and things in the community that could be better and send them to placemaking@bsu.edu

A second Spark the Park meeting will be held at IU South Bend on Thursday, May 9th at 6 p.m. to report and summarize what residents and businesses shared through photos about what they like and would love to see in their neighborhood.