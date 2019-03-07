Campus Receives Gift of Zisla Art

Harold Zisla Indiana University South Bend has received a gift of eight pieces of fine art from the family of Emeritus Professor of Fine Arts Harold Zisla. The gift is valued at $34,500.

Zisla began his career at IU South Bend in 1966 as assistant professor of Fine Arts. In 1968 he was appointed the first chair of the Fine Arts department where he built a program that would earn statewide and national attention. He retired in 1989 and died on March 18, 2016 at the age of 90.

He was highly respected as an abstract expressionist artist, was loved as a teacher, and is known as a visionary for his leadership of the arts program at IU South Bend which is now the Ernestine M. Raclin School of the Arts.

The works donated include The Scholar Ambivalent, Springtime Forever, The Devil is in the Details, Mother and Child, A Butterfly Dissolved, Diogenes, There is No Why, and The Rationalist. They will be displayed at various locations on the campus and in the community.

We are honored to receive these beautiful and powerful paintings, said IU South Bend Interim Chancellor Jann Joseph. They will recognize Harold’s special place in the history of IU South Bend forever.

For more information about Harold Zisla go to www.haroldzisla.com