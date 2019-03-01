Hope Davis Named Dean of School of Education

Hope Davis named Dean of the School of Education. Hope Davis has been named the new Dean of the School of Education at Indiana University South Bend. The announcement was made by Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Linda Chen.

Dr. Davis has been serving as interim dean since 2017. She has been at IU South Bend since 2009. In that time she has served as Chair of the Department of Teacher Education, program coordinator for Elementary and Special Education, Chair of the Department of Elementary Education, Chair of the Department of Secondary Education, and University Degree and Certificate Program Assessment Evaluator.

Davis has a Doctorate of Education, Pre-K-16 Literacy, from the University of Cincinnati and a Master’s in Secondary Education from Xavier University. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Davis begins her duties on July 1. She replaces Marvin Lynn who took the position of Dean of Graduate Education at Portland State University.