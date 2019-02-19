Admissions Open Houses in March

Indiana University South Bend will be hosting admissions open houses in South Bend and Elkhart in March. Students and parents are invited to attend to meet with IU South Bend deans, faculty members, staff advisors and admissions counselors to learn more about academic programs, courses, financial aid, scholarships, and more.

In South Bend, the admissions open house will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Administration Building at 1700 Mishawaka Avenue.

In Elkhart, the admissions open house will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the IU South Bend Elkhart Center at 125 East Franklin Street in downtown Elkhart.

Register at https://admissions.iusb.edu/visit

For more information call 574-520-4839 or email admissions@iusb.edu