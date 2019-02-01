Finalists for Chancellor Search Announced

Finalists in the search for a new chancellor for Indiana University South Bend will meet with campus groups over the next three weeks. The search committee, chaired by IU East Chancellor Kathryn Cruz-Uribe, has identified four finalists who will meet with faculty, staff, students and community members. The finalists and their visit dates are:

Dwight C. Watson, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, MN, Feb. 4 to 5.

Terisa C. Riley, senior vice president for student affairs and university administration at Texas A&M University - Kingsville, TX, Feb. 11 to 12.

Susan L. Elrod, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Feb. 14 to 15.

Philip K. Way, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University, PA, Feb. 18 to 19.

Following the finalists’ visits on campus, the search committee will present their feedback to IU Executive Vice President John S. Applegate and IU President Michael A. McRobbie, who will make the final selection subject to approval by the IU Board of Trustees. More information about the candidates and their campus visits is available at:

https://uaa.iu.edu/units/recruitment/Chancellor_IUSB/index.html