Indiana University South Bend’s sixth annual Sustainability and Innovation Lecture Series will be held each Wednesday beginning January 30 through March 20. The lectures are organized by the Center for a Sustainable Future and are free and open to the public. This weekly series features world class sustainability champions from Michiana who will share how they incorporate sustainability and innovation as a platform for change and prosperity.

Following each lecture, audience members are invited to ask questions, meet the speaker, and mingle with other attendees. All talks take place on Wednesdays at 7:00-8:30 p.m. in room 1001 in Wiekamp Hall. No reservations are required; however, seating is limited. This year’s schedule is as follows:

January 30 - Kieran Fahey, Long-term Control Plan Director, City of South Bend.”Reinventing CSO Solutions through Intelligent Urban Watersheds.”

February 6 - Kelly R. Carmichael, Vice President of Environmental for NiSource Inc.;Kelley Davies, Commercial & Industrial Accounts Manager, NIPSCO. “NIPSCO’s Role in Helping Drive Community Sustainability.”

February 13 -Environmental Network of Northern Indiana.”Roots, Webs and Nests: Place-Based Community Organizing.”

February 20 - Mark Walker, Director of Business Development, Kuert Concrete.”Pervious, Permeable, and Porous Surfaces - how they relate to storm water management!”

February 27 - Alaina Parrish, Active Transportation Planner, Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG); Zach Dripps, Deputy Director, MACOG. “An Accessible Region through Active Transportation”.

March 6- Vince Gresham, naturalist, field technician/Nursery Marketing Coordinator, Cardno Native Plant Nursery.”Flatland Vistas: How to Find and Appreciate the Surprising and Uncelebrated Beauty of Nature in the Midwest.”

March 20 -Roger DePoy, EE & Consumer Program Coordinator, Indiana Michigan Power; Tim Powers and Tyler Kanczuzewski, Inovateus Solar; Adam Parsons, Facilities Manager, City of South Bend; Allison Mihalich, Senior Program Director, Office of Sustainability, University of Notre Dame; Kirby Dipert, LEED? Green Associate and Field Engineer, Lockheed Martin Energy; Rachel Smith, Chief Steve Cox, South Bend Fire Department.”Sustainability in Practice: A Panel Discussion.”

For more information, contact the Center for a Sustainable Future at 574-520-4429 or csfuture@iusb.edu