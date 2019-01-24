Skip to main content
Sustainability and Innovation Lecture Series

Jan 24, 2019

Indiana University South Bend’s sixth annual Sustainability and Innovation Lecture Series will be held each Wednesday beginning January 30 through March 20. The lectures are organized by the Center for a Sustainable Future and are free and open to the public. This weekly series features world class sustainability champions from Michiana who will share how they incorporate sustainability and innovation as a platform for change and prosperity.

Following each lecture, audience members are invited to ask questions, meet the speaker, and mingle with other attendees. All talks take place on Wednesdays at 7:00-8:30 p.m. in room 1001 in Wiekamp Hall. No reservations are required; however, seating is limited. This year’s schedule is as follows:

January 30 - Kieran Fahey, Long-term Control Plan Director, City of South Bend.”Reinventing CSO Solutions through Intelligent Urban Watersheds.”

February 6 - Kelly R. Carmichael, Vice President of Environmental for NiSource Inc.;Kelley Davies, Commercial & Industrial Accounts Manager, NIPSCO. “NIPSCO’s Role in Helping Drive Community Sustainability.”

February 13 -Environmental Network of Northern Indiana.”Roots, Webs and Nests: Place-Based Community Organizing.”

February 20 - Mark Walker, Director of Business Development, Kuert Concrete.”Pervious, Permeable, and Porous Surfaces - how they relate to storm water management!”

February 27 - Alaina Parrish, Active Transportation Planner, Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG); Zach Dripps, Deputy Director, MACOG. “An Accessible Region through Active Transportation”.

March 6- Vince Gresham, naturalist, field technician/Nursery Marketing Coordinator, Cardno Native Plant Nursery.”Flatland Vistas: How to Find and Appreciate the Surprising and Uncelebrated Beauty of Nature in the Midwest.”

March 20 -Roger DePoy, EE & Consumer Program Coordinator, Indiana Michigan Power; Tim Powers and Tyler Kanczuzewski, Inovateus Solar; Adam Parsons, Facilities Manager, City of South Bend; Allison Mihalich, Senior Program Director, Office of Sustainability, University of Notre Dame; Kirby Dipert, LEED? Green Associate and Field Engineer, Lockheed Martin Energy; Rachel Smith, Chief Steve Cox, South Bend Fire Department.”Sustainability in Practice: A Panel Discussion.”

For more information, contact the Center for a Sustainable Future at 574-520-4429 or csfuture@iusb.edu

