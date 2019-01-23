Interim Chancellor Jann Joseph Interviewed on WNIT

Jann Joseph with host Jeff Rea on “Economic Outlook”. Indiana University South BendInterim Chancellor Jann Joseph was invited to appear on the long-running programEconomic Outlook on WNIT, the local public television affiliate.The interview can be seen at:

https://www.wnit.org/economicoutlook/e/higher-education-and-its-role-in-growing-our-economy.html

The program is hosted by President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber Jeff Rea who is also a member of the IU South Bend Advisory Board. Guests are asked about regional economic issues. Dr. Joseph outlinedIU South Bend’s role in the regional economy and the campus goals for the future.