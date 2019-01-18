New Scholarship for Michigan Students

IU South Bend is offering a new scholarship that gives exceptional Michigan students the equivalent of in-state tuition. The Exceptional Merit Award is available to graduating high school seniors admitted to an on-campus, degree-seeking program at IU South Bend by March 1st. Students must have a 3.75 or above high school grade point average to qualify. To accept this award, recipients will need to complete the Office of Admission’s confirmation process no later than May 1st. The scholarship recipient would be able to attend IU South Bend at the equivalent of the Indiana resident tuition rate of approximately $6,750 a year. The award is automatically renewable for an additional 3 years when students enroll full-time each fall and spring, complete 30 credit hours each academic year and maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

IU South Bend also continues to offer Michigan students with a GPA of 3.0 or above and qualifying test scores the Chancellor’s Merit Award which offers a rate of 140% of Indiana resident tuition which is approximately $9,450.

IU South Bend is also a member of the Midwest Student Exchange Program (MSEP) which allows students in Michigan and other Midwest states who meet admission requirements a rate of 150% of Indiana resident tuition which is approximately $10,125.

To apply for these scholarships Michigan students need only to complete their application to attend IU South Bend. If students meet the requirements they automatically receive the appropriate scholarship and will be notified. These scholarships make IU South Bend an affordable and attractive choice to students in nearby southwestern Michigan.