Titan Tuesday Sean Galvan

Junior Sean Galvan traveled a long way to become a Titan he was born and spent his entire life in France until he came to South Bend to attend IU South Bend. He wanted to study in the U.S., and since his mother is originally from Goshen, he decided to start looking at schools in Indiana.

IU South Bend was really fast to respond and more affordable than other schools for international students, explains Sean.

Majoring in biology, Sean plans to use his IU South Bend degree as a stepping step to earning an MD and practice medicine in a hospital setting, and perhaps get into medical research.

All the professors get to know you, so I’ve been able to get great research opportunities here, says Sean.

Beyond his academic ambitions, Sean is also very involved in campus life. He is in the Honors Program, secretary of the International Student Organization, and works in the Office of Admissions assisting counselors and giving tours to prospective students.

It’s nice that the campus is small, so I’ve been able to make really good friends here.