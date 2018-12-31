Lidinsky Named Bicentennial Professor

Indiana University South Bend Associate Professor and Director of Women’s and Gender Studies April Lidinsky has been named one of 25 Bicentennial Professors at Indiana University. The appointments were approved by the IU Board of Trustees at its December meeting.

Each Bicentennial Professor will travel the state delivering public presentations at community forums that describe their research or professional activities. The aim is to reach all of Indiana’s 92 counties by IU’s 200th birthday in 2020. Bicentennial Professors were nominated through an open call in Spring 2018.

Lidinsky has been teaching at IU South Bend since 2003. She has received many awards including the 2017 IU Frederic Bachman Lieber Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence, the 2015 Distinguished Teaching Award at IU South Bend, and the 2006 IU Trustee’s Teaching Award. She has a Ph.D. from Rutgers University and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Iowa.