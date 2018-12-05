Watch the Battle of the Decades Video

The IU South Bend Alumni Association and the Office of Communications and Marketing produced a video called the Battle of the Decades in support of student scholarships. The video was the centerpiece of a fundraising campaign that ran in November.

Each graduating class was grouped by decade from the first class in 1967 to the most recent class in 2018. The video brought alumni together to compete in a trivia contest about each decade in the format of a game show. Check it out at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHeTeDnwKh0

To make a donation to the IU South Bend Alumni Association Scholarship Program contact the Office of Alumni Relations at iusbalum@iusb.edu or 574.520.4381.