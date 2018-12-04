Titan Tuesday - Alicia Einfalt

After she graduated from Penn High School in South Bend, IU South Bend business student Alicia Einfalt was confident that IU South Bend was where she belonged. It’s close to home and I knew people from high school who went here. They really liked it, and I figured I would too. Now that I’m here, I can’t imagine myself having gone anywhere else.

Alicia is a third year student, majoring in general business. She wants to build a business background and use it to help others. I’m thinking of working for a nonprofit, or starting my own for kids with parents who have cancer, she says.

Her favorite part of being an IU South Bend Titan is the growing student life. In addition to being a tour guide for the Office of Admissions, Alicia serves as co-president of the Latino Student Union and is a member of the National Society for Leadership and Success. I’m very involved and love meeting new people from all different backgrounds.

During the upcoming semester, Alicia’s main goal is to take advantage of all of the student life opportunities on campus. I want try to be as active in possible and have even more fun, she explains. In her free time, Alicia enjoys spending time with her dog Mandy, reading, and writing short stories.