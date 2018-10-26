Pecina Awarded Chancellor’s Medal

Local dentist Dr. Roger Pecina has been awarded the 2018 Indiana University South Bend Chancellor’s Medal. Pecina was presented with the award by IU South Bend Interim Chancellor Jann Joseph at a ceremony on campus.

Pecina started practicing dentistry in South Bend in 1977 and in 1985 founded Affiliated Family Dentists better known as Afdent. He is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry where he provided a gift for the remodeling of the teaching clinic. In 2012, he was the main contributor to the new dental hygiene clinic on the IU South Bend campus.

The Chancellor’s Medal recognizes contributions that have helped advance the university and its mission. Recipients demonstrate outstanding support of IU South Bend and serve as exceptional advocates.

Last year’s recipient of the IU South Bend Chancellor’s Medal was Tom Corson. Past honorees are Dorene and Jerry Hammes, Darwin and Dorothy Wiekamp, Ernestine M. Raclin, Art Decio and Bob Deputy, Franklin D. Schurz, Louise E. Addicott, and the Vera Z. Dwyer Charitable Trust.