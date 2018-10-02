Titan Tuesday - Haylie Williamson

Freshman and Herbert Scholar award winner Haylie Williamson was drawn to IU South Bend for two main reasons: its small size and the new softball team.

I like that IU South Bend is small and I can develop one-on-one relationships with my professors and of course, my softball teammates, explains Haylie.

Haylie plans to start pursuing her dream of becoming a dentist by majoring in biology as pre-dental here at IU South Bend. In her hometown of Hartford City, Indiana, Haylie found her calling in the dental field when she took a dental assisting class and internship while in high school.

I just love the feeling of helping patients improve their confidence with their smile, explains Haylie.

In addition to playing outfield for the IU South Bend women’s softball team, Haylie is also part of the Honors program.

My main goals for my first year at IU South Bend are to make a lot of new friends, keep my GPA up, and be an asset on the softball team, says Haylie.

In her free time, Haylie likes to spend time being active outdoors and enjoys fishing and hunting.