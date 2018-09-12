Pulitzer Prize Winner and Poet Laureate to Visit

Rita Dove Indiana University South Bend invites the community to two special events featuring Pulitzer Prize winner and former Poet Laureate Rita Dove.

On Friday, September 21 from 6-7 p.m., Dove will participate in a public interview and question-and-answer session at the Civil Rights Heritage Center at 1040 W. Washington Street in South Bend. She will then deliver the Bender Scholar-in-Residence Lecture on Saturday, September 22 at 7 p.m. in the Louise E. Addicott and Yatish J.Joshi PerformanceHall on the IU South Bend campus. Both events are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

Dove is one of the most important literary voices of our time. She was the youngest winner of the Pulitzer Prize for her poem Thomas and Beulah in 1987. In 1993, she became the first African American to be named Poet Laureate of the United States. Her work includes ten books of poetry, a novel, a play, and a song series, as well as collections of short stories and essays. Her numerous honors include the National Humanities Medal from President Bill Clinton (1996), the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama (2011) and the NAACP Image Award (2016). Dove was recently named the new editor for the poetry section in New York Times Magazine. She is Professor of English at the University of Virginia.