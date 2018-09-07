Entrepreneurship Lecture Series Begins

The Judd LeightonSchool of Business and Economics at IU South Bend will present the annual Entrepreneurship Lecture Series beginning on Sept. 10 with Amish Shah, president and chief executive officer of Kem Krest in Elkhart. His topic will be Developing Your Entrepreneurial Skills. The lectures are free and open to the public. Each lecture begins at 7 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 10 through Nov. 15 in Room 1001 in Wiekamp Hall.

This is the 17th year for the lecture series that brings local entrepreneurs into the classroom to discuss business development from the ground up. Each speaker is selected to share his or her story of entrepreneurial success. The series is part of the MBA program and an undergraduate concentration in entrepreneurship at IU South Bend. The series is sponsored by Lake City Bank and supported by the South Bend Regional Chamber and the North Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.

The other dates, lecture speakers, and topics are:

Sept. 17, Kathy R. White, owner, CircaArts Gallery, Entrepreneurship in the Arts; Sept. 24, Jordan Richardson, founder, Jungle Rose Cartel and Aaron McGuinn, owner, ArrowWay, Start Up Entrepreneurship at IU South Bend; Oct. 1, Joe Abraham, author, serial entrepreneur, and investor; Entrepreneurial DNA: The Breakthrough Discovery that Aligns Your Business to Your Unique Strengths; Oct. 8, Leslie Ann Waters Wesley and Derrick Wesley, partners, TBD Enterprises, LLC, New Directions in Social Entrepreneurship; Oct. 22, Andrew Wiand, president, enFocus, Inc. and founder, Healthy Points, LLC, Creating a New Model in Entrepreneurship; Oct. 29, Sara Stewart, executive director, Unity Gardens, Managing a Social Enterprise; Nov. 5, Alan Steele, regional director, North Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, Starting and Managing Small Business; Nov. 12, Benjamin Norris, founder and managing principal, Norris Equity Partners, “Private Equity in the Lower Middle Market?”; Nov. 19, David Findlay, president and CEO, Lake City Bank, The 2018 Banking Environment.

For more information contact Christine Pochert Ringle at cpochert@iusb.edu